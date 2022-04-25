BOSTON (WHDH) - A former eBay executive has pleaded guilty to his role in a cyberstalking campaign targeting a couple from Natick.

James Baugh of California appeared in federal court in Boston Monday and admitted to multiple charges of stalking, destruction and witness tampering among other charges.

RELATED: Mass. couple in eBay harassment case sues company, ex-officials

Baugh formerly served as the online commerce company’s senior director of safety and security.

David and Ina Steiner were running a newsletter called EcommerceBytes which focuses on the eCommerce industry. eBay executives deemed the publication critical of the company and then began subjugating the couple to threats and other harassment

Investigators say Baugh and other eBay workers sent anonymous and disturbing packages to the couple’s home as intimidation. Those packages included a book on surviving the death of a spouse, a bloody pig mask, and a fetal pig.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)