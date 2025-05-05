BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Emmanuel College Assistant Admissions Director appeared in federal court on Monday. He is accused of soliciting an underage applicant for commercial sex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

Jacob Henriques, 29, of Boston, was arrested Friday evening and is accused of attempting to traffic a 17-year-old victim who was a prospective student.

“To my knowledge, I think I’ve seen him walking around campus before, and after reading the story I was just like ‘Oh my God,'” said Emmanuel College student Angelica Perruzzi.

According to prosecutors, Henriques was fired abruptly afterwards and also met with prospective or admitted students, contacting them with offers of pornography.

Officials say the contact included a 17-year-old girl that Henriques offered $400 to for “some fun.”

Prosecutors say the teen blocked his number but he began emailing her. Between April 25 and 28, Henriques allegedly accessed the student’s profile 47 times.

“It’s definitely really creepy to think that people are coming in for tours and that they’re being violated and being harassed by this guy after the fact,” said Emmanuel College student Jesse Ray.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)