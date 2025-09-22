NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A former employee of the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting there Saturday night.

Hunter Nadeau, 23, is accused of shooting three people while a wedding was happening and people were dining in a restaurant, killing 59-year-old Robert DeCesare and wounding two others.

DeCesare’s mother said her son was having dinner with his wife and daughter when the bullets started flying, saying her son lunged at the shooter while protecting his family.

Police praised people dining at the restaurant for preventing more deaths.

Stunned guests ran for cover as witnesses say Nadeau shouted “Free Palestine”.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said a motive remains under investigation.

Many who were in the club at the time of the shooting were bused to a nearby hotel to reunite with their loved ones.

DeCesare is now being remembered for his love of pickleball and the New England Patriots.

He leaves behind a wife and three children, including a daughter set to get married in November.

The owner of the Sky Meadow Country Club released a statement Sunday night, saying “”Sky Meadow and the City of Nashua are safe, tight-knit communities, built on fellowship, compassion, and resilience. […] We will not let the cowardly acts of this perpetrator define us.”

