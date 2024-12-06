BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Citizens Bank tellers are facing charges for an alleged inside job, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers in a coordinated scheme.

Authorities said surveillance photos show bank teller Angelica Morales taking money from customers’ accounts and giving the cash to accomplices. Morales is accused of stealing $20,000 from a Citizens Bank in Milton.

Investigators accused two other tellers of also being involved.

Talking by phone from Pennsylvania, Derek Ort, the controller of a company called RC Refractory said he noticed $2,500 missing from the company’s account in October 2022 and called Citizens Bank to inquire.

“They said somebody went into the bank and withdrew the money and they said it was somebody with the same exact name as the owner of RC,” Ort said.

This happened at a branch inside Stop and Shop in Dorchester, several states away.

Detectives said they used phone records to link tellers at that Citizens Bank in Dorchester to one in Milton and another in Somerville’s Winter Hill neighborhood. Court paperwork included a message where one teller gave instructions to the other, saying “put the 5k n approve it there’s nothing else to it.”

Citizens Bank released a statement, writing: “As soon as we became aware of this incident we addressed the matter immediately. We take the privacy and protection of information entrusted to us seriously and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Authorities said more than $90,000 was stolen over two years. The three workers are no longer employed by the bank.

