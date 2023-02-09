EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery this week following a jury trial.

Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for three decades when three women who worked in the district accused him of sexual harassment in 2018.

Foresteire announced his retirement in December of 2018 a matter of days after he was placed on administrative leave.

Foresteire also faces two other charges involving accusations from two other women, which are still pending.

