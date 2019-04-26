Former Everett superintendent appears in court on indecent assault charges

MALDEN (WHDH) - Former Everett Superintendent Frederick Foresteire appeared in court Friday to face indecent assault charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three school district employees prior to his abrupt retirement last year.

Foresteire, 75, is facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and assault and battery. He did not speak following his appearance in Malden District Court.

The superintendent of nearly 30 years came under fire in early December after a woman said he harassed her and that she was eventually fired.

He is due back in court in August.

