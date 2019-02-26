Former Everett superintendent to be arraigned on indecent assault charges

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Superintendent Frederick Foresteire, who abruptly retired in December, is facing a raft of criminal charges following an investigation into harassment allegations, officials said.

Foresteire, 75, of Everett, was charged Tuesday with indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and assault and battery, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.

The charges stem from allegations that Foresteire inappropriately touched three female Everett Public Schools employees.

He will be arraigned April 4 in Malden District Court.

The superintendent of nearly 30 years came under fire in early December after a woman said he harassed her and that she was eventually fired.

The Everett School Board later voted to approve $50,000 to fund an independent investigation into the accusations.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)