Former Exeter HS guidance counselor sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting student

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A former Exeter High School guidance counselor will spend at least two-and-a-half years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student in 2016, officials said.

Kristie Torbick pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham Superior Court to four counts of felonious sexual assault stemming from the sexual assaults that occurred over the course of several months beginning in late 2016, according to a press release issued by Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway.

Judge Andrew Schulman sentenced Torbick to serve two-and-a-half to five years in state prison followed by seven to 14 years of suspended prison time conditioned upon Torbick undergoing sexual offender treatment, having no contact with the victim and remaining of good behavior.

“The criminal justice system is often a frustrating and intimidating place for crime victims. Despite that, the victim in this case demonstrated tremendous courage and resolve throughout the investigation and prosecution,” Conway said in a statement. “Kristie Torbick betrayed her position of trust within the community as a guidance counselor by perpetrating horrible crimes against a young victim.”

