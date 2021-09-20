(WHDH/AP) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is slated to be sentenced Monday after being convicted of felony fraud and corruption charges.

Correia, first elected mayor in 2015 at age 23, was convicted in May of extortion, wire fraud, and filing false tax return counts. He continues to deny all charges and has appealed.

Prosecutors said he stole money from investors in his start-up to bankroll a lavish lifestyle and once he became mayor, and solicited bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to do business in the city.

They have requested an 11-year prison term for Correia, while the defense is seeking a three-year prison sentence.

