Former Fall River mayor’s corruption trial to begin next year

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is set to go on trial next year after being charged with extortion.

Correia and chief of staff Gen Andrade were charged with extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana dispensaries looking to set up shop in the city.

Correia ran for re-election amid the charges in 2019 before dropping out.

