FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s date to report to prison has been pushed back again in connection with his corruption case.

Correia was set to report to prison Monday but he now has until next month to turn himself in.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison following his conviction in May 2021 on 11 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River.

Ten other fraud convictions were tossed out during sentencing.

