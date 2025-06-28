BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millis man is facing charges of attempted rape of a child, paying for sexual conduct with a child, and enticing a child under the age of 16 following his arrest in Brockton on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers assigned to the State Police High Risk Victims Unit arrested Kevin Galloway, 71, in the parking lot of a hotel in Brockton, according to state police.

Investigators say no child was victimized as part of the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

