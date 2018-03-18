(WHDH) – A book written by former FBI Director James Comey jumped to the top of the bestseller list a month before its release.

Pre-orders sky-rocketed after Comey tweeted about the book Saturday afternoon.

His tweet said the book will help Americans decide, “Who is honorable, and who is not.”

The book is expected to feature never-before-told experiences of his two decade career in government.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)