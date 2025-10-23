BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Celtics Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones were among dozens of people arrested in a federal gambling probe on Thursday. The investigation was nationwide and spanned several years.

7NEWS spoke with former federal prosecutor Evan Gotlob about the inner workings of how a case like this comes together. Gotlob said investigators most likely made deals with people who had information that would help their case as they gathered evidence.

“They’re using a lot of complex evidence here which probably involves maybe some wiretapping of phones, reading of emails, other whatsapps, signal communications like that,” Gotlob said.

Gotlob added the sentences usually handed down for crimes like these depend on the amount of money involved. He said the sentences usually range from five to seven years and jail time is not mandatory.

