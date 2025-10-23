BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Celtics Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones were among dozens of people arrested in a federal gambling probe on Thursday. The investigation was nationwide and spanned several years.

7NEWS spoke with former federal prosecutor Evan Gotlob about the inner workings of how a case such as this comes together. Gotlob said investigators most likely made deals with people who had information that would help their case as they gathered evidence.

“It shows that they’re using a lot of complex evidence here which probably involves maybe some wire-tapping of phones, some reading of emails, other Whatsapp, signal communications like that,” Gotlob said.

Gotlob also explained what it might have taken to convince witnesses to come forward.

“Anytime an investigation occurs, the FBI will approach individuals which they think are called subjects, maybe not targets, of an investigation to see if they have information. They may even approach targets, there may be cooperators in this investigation that are helping the FBI and the U.S. Attorney General’s office find other individuals and offer them some sort of deal beforehand,” Gotlob said.

He also spoke about the potential punishment those accused in the wide-reaching criminal enterprise could face.

“The max is 30 years, but it all depends on the value of money that they stole. Once it’s over a million dollars, you’re looking at the five to seven year range, and then the higher the monetary value the higher the sentence could be,” said Gotlob.

Under federal law, there is no mandatory jail time for white collar crimes, but there are sentencing guidelines.

