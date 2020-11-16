CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The former fencing coach at Harvard College is accused of accepting at least $1.5 million from a Maryland businessman in exchange for getting his two sons into the prestigious school as fencing recruits.

Peter Brand, 67, of Cambridge, Mass., and Jie “Jack” Zhao, 61, of Potomac, Md., were arrested Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling.

Brand is expected to appear in Boston federal court at 2 p.m., while Zhao is set to be arraigned in Greenbelt, Md. federal court.

“This case is part of our long-standing effort to expose and deter corruption in college admissions,” Lelling said. “Millions of teenagers strive for college admission every year. We will do our part to make that playing field as level as we possibly can.”

Brand, who coached the men’s and women’s fencing teams at Harvard, allegedly told a co-conspirator around May 2012 that, “Jack doesn’t need to take me anywhere and his boys don’t have to be great fencers. All I need is a good incentive to recruit them[.] You can tell him that[.]”

In February 2013, Zhao, the chief executive of a telecommunications company, donated $1 million to a fencing charity operated by a co-conspirator, according to charging documents.

His older son was admitted to Harvard as a fencing recruit in December 2013 and enrolled in the fall of 2014, Lelling said.

Shortly thereafter, the charity reportedly passed $100,000 to the Peter Brand Foundation, a charitable entity established by Brand and his spouse.

Zhao then allegedly began making payments to or for the benefit of Brand.

In total, Zhao made about $1.5 million in payments to Brand, or for his personal benefit, as Brand recruited Zhao’s younger son to the Harvard fencing team, charging documents added. His younger son enrolled in 2017.

Zhao allegedly paid for Brand’s car, made college tuition payments for Brand’s son, paid the mortgage on Brand’s Needham residence, and later purchased the residence for well above its market value, thus allowing Brand to purchase a more expensive residence in Cambridge that Zhao then paid to renovate.

A criminal complaint alleges that Brand did not disclose the payments to Harvard when recruiting Zhao’s sons.

