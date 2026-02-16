From Newton to the world stage once again, Olympic legend Dr. Tenley Albright was honored at Boston Logan Airport on Sunday as she departed for Milan to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her historic gold medal win.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), along with Delta Air Lines, honored the 1956 Figure Skating Olympic gold medalist with a special gate celebration, complete with a commemorative giveaway for fellow passengers on her flight.

In addition to her 1956 gold medal, Dr. Albright also won silver at the 1952 Olympics. She was the 1955 World Champion, a two-time North American Champion (1953, 1955) and a five-time U.S. National Champion from 1952 to 1956. Beyond her achievements on the ice, she is an accomplished surgeon and has played a pivotal role in popularizing figure skating across the U.S.