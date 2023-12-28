Authorities in New Hampshire say a former firefighter is facing multiple arson charges after he was arrested in connection with several fires reported in Bradford and Warner.

Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare, NH, was arrested for his alleged role in multiple fires that occurred between May 2022 and September 2023, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which described the arson case as involving “multiple outside fires, two of which involved structures.”

Nichols, a former Bradford firefighter, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 27, on five counts of felony-level Arson. The fire marshal’s office said he was later released on personal recognizance bail and was slated to be arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

An investigation into the arson case remains ongoing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the aforementioned fires or other incidents is encouraged to contact the state fire marshal’s office at (603)-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

