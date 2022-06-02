MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Malden firefighter has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute, the United States District Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts announced Wednesday.

According to officials, Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, has agreed to plead guilty to the charges involving the distribution of controlled substances such as oxycodone, Klonopin and Adderall.

According to the charging document, Eisnor is alleged to have distributed the substances to other members of the Malden Fire Department.

The charges carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $500,000, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office states that Eisnor is scheduled to plead guilty in court on June 23.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)