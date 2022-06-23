BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter who allegedly distributed controlled substances to other members of the Malden Fire Department pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Thursday, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading pleaded guilty to counts of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute. The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $500,000.

“Former Malden firefighter Joshua Eisnor admitted today to dealing drugs—while on duty—to his fellow firefighters, putting them, and the community they serve in potential danger,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division. “His actions are an affront to the overwhelming majority of firefighters who go to work substance-free and alcohol-free every day and risk their lives to protect ours.”

Eisnor’s sentencing is scheduled for October 11, 2022.

“As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for the safety and wellbeing of Malden’s residents. His conduct violated this duty by potentially compromising the security and operations of the fire department and putting residents at risk,” said Rollins.

