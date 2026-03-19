WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A physician who formerly practiced in Framingham has been indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on three counts of rape and 17 counts of indecent assault and battery for the alleged sexual assaults of 11 women, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Derrick Todd, 52, of Wayland, is accused of sexually assaulting 11 adult female patients between 2021 and 2023 while working as a rheumatologist and primary care physician at Charles River Medical Associates. The patients range in age from 20-years-old to 60-years-old.

In January 2025, Todd was also charged with two counts of rape by two additional women who were his patients at the time. Ryan said those assaults were alleged to have happened in December 2022 and June 2023 during medical examinations.

Todd also faces a civil lawsuit in which more than 250 former patients of his accused him of sexual assault.

Ryan said Todd often assaulted patients while seeing them in the early morning or late in the day when other medical professionals were not in the room with him.

“Dr. Todd is alleged to have raped and indecently assaulted these patients in various ways,” Ryan said. “Some of which include conducting unnecessary and excessively prolonged pelvic and breast exams, performing procedures for which he lacked appropriate training or certification and engaging in conduct that was outside of the acceptable standard of medical care.”

Todd is free on $10,000 bail from his previous charges, which he has denied.

He is expected to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court to face the most recent charges against him on March 25, 2026.

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