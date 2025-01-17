WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Framingham doctor appeared in court Friday facing rape charges, according to officials.

Derrick Todd was a rheumatologist who also took on primary care patients at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting two female patients during medical exams between December 2022 and June 2023, according to the prosecutor.

“They went in for medical appointments and ultimately received some sort of pelvic exam or pap smear test,” said Prosecutor Caroline Evans. “On both occasions the exam expanded upon what was normal.”

Evans said in one case, a patient screamed out in pain. In another, court paperwork revealed the patient said she didn’t want the exam performed, but Todd allegedly did it anyway.

Todd pleaded not-guilty to the criminal charges.

Officials say he is also being civilly sued by 228 patients for wrongdoing.

That case has been underway since 2023.

“My clients have waited a longtime to see this day and its mixed emotions as you can imagine but some relief that the commonwealth is taking these matters as seriously as we are,” said William Thompson, attorney in the civil case.

Todd’s defense attorney says in 2023, her client voluntarily agreed to not practice medicine as the allegations were investigated.

“My client is innocent,” said Ingrid Martin, defense attorney. “We look forward to receiving the evidence and challenging it in court.”

Todd paid his $10,000 bail and left the courtroom.

Todd was ordered by the judge to stay away from the victims in the case and will reappear in court in February.

