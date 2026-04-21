FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Framingham doctor is facing new charges including over 50 counts of rape, intent to rape, and indecent assault and battery.

Derrick Todd was a rheumatologist that practiced in Framingham and is accused of abusing over 50 patients. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he abused his victims over a period from 2017 to 2023.

“The allegations contained in these indictments outline serial sexual crimes that have little or no equivelant in the history of Suffolk County,” Hayden said. “Simply put, the scale of victimization and the magnitude of trauma left in the wake of these allegations is something we have never encountered.”

Todd is already facing several charges in Middlesex County for similiar incidents.

In March, Todd was indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on three counts of rape and 17 counts of indecent assault and battery for the alleged sexual assaults of 11 women.

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