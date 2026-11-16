NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford city councilor who dropped out of the lieutenant governor’s race is due in court Monday to face drunk driving charges.

Shawn Oliver is facing several charges in connection with a crash in New Bedford in October.

Police said he was speeding down Dartmouth Street when he hit five other cars before flipping his SUV.

He was able to walk away from the crash, but appeared to have sustained an injury to his head.

Oliver ran alongside GOP candidate Mike Minogue, who lost to incumbent Governor Maura Healey.

Oliver suspended his campaign in the wake of the crash, but was still on the ballot.

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