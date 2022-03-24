PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police have executed search warrants at two homes belonging to former independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.

Tax records indicate homes that were searched on Wednesday were owned by Eliot Cutler and his wife. No charges were filed.

A state police spokesperson confirmed that residences at those addresses were searched as part of a two-month investigation. But the spokesperson declined to provide additional details.

Cutler, 75, didn’t immediately return a message Thursday from The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials searched a home in Pine Street in Portland and a farmhouse on the waterfront in Brooklin.

Cutler, a wealthy lawyer, served as an aide to Democratic U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie and later as former President Jimmy Carter’s top adviser for environmental and energy issues.

He launched his first gubernatorial campaign in 2010 as an independent candidate, narrowly losing to Republican Paul LePage. He lost again to LePage in 2014.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)