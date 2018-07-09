Former guidance counselor sentenced in sex assault case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former high school guidance counselor in New Hampshire has been sentenced to over two years in prison as part of an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to sexual assault charges involving a student.

Kristie Torbick, of Lee, had worked at Exeter High School. Education officials said the assaults happened in late 2016 and early 2017.

Other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The 39-year-old Torbick surrendered her education credentials. She also will need to register as a sex offender after serving her sentence.

