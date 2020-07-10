Former gym owner, gymnastics coach in Stow facing rape charges

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former gym owner and gymnastics coach in Stow was released on bail following his arraignment in Concord District Court on Friday, officials said.

David Auger, 41 of Hudson, is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student at the 10.0 Academy of Gymnastics, which he owned, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The multiple assaults allegedly occurred from January 2018 to July 2019, the district attorney said.

Auger allegedly used his position as coach and gym owner to control the victim, officials said.

10.0 Academy of Gymnastics told 7NEWS it will fully cooperate with any investigation and provided the following statement:

“This morning 10.0 Gymnastics learned about these serious allegations. Upon learning of these charges, we immediately barred that individual from our grounds, informed families about this news, and provided them with Safe Sport/sexual assault resources and a direct email address for any questions.”

Auger was arraigned on three counts of rape and was released on $5,000 bail.

He must stay away and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and cannot leave the state, officials said.

He can also have no unsupervised contact with children under 18 and cannot volunteer or work at a gym or similar facility pending a probable court hearing scheduled for September, according to officials.

