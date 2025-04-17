CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Harvard Medical School morgue manager, accused of stealing and selling body parts, pleaded guilty to stealing body parts from the school.

Cedric Lodge, 55, is accused of stealing parts of donated cadavers and selling them in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Lodge was indicted on federal charges of stealing and selling goods valued above $5,000, in connection with the morgue body part thefts between 2018 and 2022.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

