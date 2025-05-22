CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Harvard Medical School morgue manager pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges for trafficking stolen human remains.

Cedric Lodge admitted to selling body parts from donated cadavers between 2018 and 2020.

Prosecutors say Lodge took the remains to his home in New Hampshire and also shipped them through the mail.

He could face up to 10 years in prison.

