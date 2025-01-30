BOSTON (WHDH) - Families are grieving the news on Thursday that many feared, there are no survivors from the crash over the Potomac.

Former head of Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) Virginia Buckingham says its a tragedy in many ways.

“It’s also a tragedy for aviation,” said Buckingham. “These are families. They work together many times for years, and so these are personal losses while they’re trying to be professionally leading the response. So that’s the first thing to keep in mind. It’s an emotional time.”

Buckingham explains the challenges now being faced by the head of Reagan National.

“What he’s thinking about are two things. One, the families who are going to come to the airport. They’re probably already there and want answers, [they] need support. It’s a horrible, horrible time for all involved, obviously,” said Buckingham. “And then his own team. His own team had to close down the airport, then open it safely, make sure that passengers that are at DCA feel comfortable, are greeted with compassion. Because, it’s a tough day to be flying frankly through that airport.”

Buckingham says while each disaster is unique, airports and first responders do train for events like this.

“In fact, you know at Logan, the year before 9/11, the drill we did was a plane going down in the harbor and we did practice the response to that literally with divers in the water,” said Buckingham.

Buckingham says American Airlines has a care team and it’s members are likely already working with families.

“It’s an awful job, but it’s also in their heart to serve that role,” said Buckingham. “To be there for their passengers, their people.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)