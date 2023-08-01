BOSTON (WHDH) - The former head of Boston’s New Mission School is facing a charge of wire fraud after authorities say she engaged in a scheme to defraud the city’s school system and used funds to finance trips to Barbados.

Naia Wilson, 60, is accused of defrauding Boston Public Schools of approximately $38,806 by misusing the funds for her own personal use, according to the Office for acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy. The Boston resident acted as headmaster of the pilot school between 2006 and 2019

Authorities said that between September 2016 and at least May 2019, Wilson would allegedly request checks from a school account that would be issued in the name of others.

She would then fraudulently endorse those checks to herself before depositing them into her own bank account “without the nominee ever knowing or authorizing her to do so,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Additionally, Wilson allegedly requested checks from the external fiscal agent that were used to pay for two all-inclusive personal vacations to Barbados for Wilson and her friends in 2016 and 2018,” the news release stated. “For both the 2016 and 2018 Barbados trips, Wilson requested that the external fiscal agent issue checks payable to other people who went on the trips and then converted that money to pay for the all-inclusive hotel and airfare. Wilson also fraudulently endorsed the checks used to pay for the 2018 trip.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that a charge of wire fraud could lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the news release, Wilson has already agreed to plead guilty and pay restitution.

