BOSTON (WHDH) - The former head of Boston’s New Mission School in Hyde Park who pleaded guilty to wire fraud last year will be sentenced today.

In September, Naia Wilson, 60, pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud in connection with accusations that she misused school funds for personal expenses, including two vacations with her friends.

Wilson acted as the head of the New Mission School from 2006 to 2019. Between September 2016 and at least May 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson would allegedly request checks from a school account that would sometimes be issued in the name of others.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said she would then fraudulently endorse those checks to herself before depositing them into her own bank account “without the nominee ever knowing or authorizing her to do so.”

Investigators said some of the money was used to pay for two vacations to Barbados with her friends in 2016 and 2019.

