VERO BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — The former head coach of women’s rowing at Holy Cross, who was behind the wheel of the team’s van during a deadly collision last month, has been cited for failure to yield the right of way, police said.

Coach Patrick Diggins was driving the team’s van through Vero Beach near the Barber Bridge on the morning of Jan. 15 when he apparently pulled out into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a red Dodge Ram truck, a crash report indicated.

Police confirmed to 7NEWS Wednesday that Diggins has been cited.

Grace Rett, a 20-year-old sophomore from Uxbridge, went into cardiac arrest following the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diggins and 10 of Rett’s teammates had to be pulled from the wreckage. The pickup truck driver, Ronald Wolf, was also hurt.

Diggins did not give a statement but reportedly said aloud at the scene, “Please let me have had a green light. Did I have a green arrow? God, please let me have had a green arrow.”

He retired from the College of the Holy Cross this month after serving as the women’s head rowing coach since the late 1980s.

