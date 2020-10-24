Former home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The former home of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who went missing last year after prosecutors say she was killed by her estranged husband, is going on the market for $1.75 million.

The 10,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house in Farmington is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder who took his own life in January while facing a murder charge, The Hartford Courant reported Saturday. Jennifer Dulos’ body has still not been found.

Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at the house and died two days later.

The couple moved into the home in 2012. Jennifer Dulos moved out with the children in 2017, court records say.

Jennifer Dulos and the children, who are now living with her mother in New York, settled in New Canaan, where she disappeared on May 24, 2019. Police say Fotis Dulos attacked her in her garage and drove off with her body. He denied the allegations.

A lawyer administering Fotis Dulos’ estate has asked a judge to declare Jennifer Dulos legally dead so he can access certain funds to pay creditors, but a probate judge on Thursday said she needed more time to decide.

