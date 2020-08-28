Former homeless student raises funds in walk from Virginia to BC campus

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former homeless student has raised thousands of dollars in his walk from his native Virginia to the Boston College.

George Wayne made the trek to raise awareness about poverty and homelessness and raised over $15,000 during his journey north.

Wayne walked over 500 miles and arrived on campus on Friday. He said the money will support the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

“I was homeless and this was basically my escape out of it. I won’t have to worry about having a home as long as long as I can stay here. And I thought it would be the perfect way to bring attention to other people who may not have the same opportunities as me,” Wayne said.

