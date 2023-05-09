HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Hopkinton deputy police chief who was indicted last week on child rape charges related to his time as a school resource officer appeared in court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

John “Jay” Porter, 54, offered no comment as he entered Middlesex County Superior Court in Woburn, where he pleaded not guilty.

The arraignment came after a grand jury indicted Porter on three charges of Rape of a Child “in connection with allegedly assaulting a student while he was assigned as a school resource officer in the Town of Hopkinton school system,” according to a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

“The incidents allegedly occurred during 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15 year old student,” the DA’s office stated. “During that time the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions off school property.”

Prosecutors on Tuesday said the alleged inappropriate contact involved a teen girl and happened when then-Officer Porter drove the student home from school, stopping at the police department to switch from his cruiser to his personal car.

The prosecution said another alleged incident happened when Porter drove the teen home after she babysat his children.

In court, Porter’s attorney reminded the judge that no one should be jumping to any conclusions.

The 54 year old was ultimately released on personal recognizance, leaving the courthouse with a GPS device on his ankle. Porter was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

The DA’s office noted that as of Friday, April 28, Porter was no longer a part of the Hopkinton Police Department, where he had worked since 1992. Porter is also off the field, stepping away from his role as head coach of Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School’s girls soccer team, a school official said.

While the incidents happened in 2004 and 2005, officials said they were recently investigated by the state police and the Middlesex DA’s office.

According to the police department, Porter had been on paid administrative leave since August 2022, pending outcome of this investigation.

Police Chief Joseph Bennett and Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo issued a joint statement last week.

“Porter is no longer employed by the Hopkinton Police Department. On Friday, Porter notified the town that he is seeking to retire, and the town accepted his immediate separation from employment,” officials said.

Bennett and Khumalo said they were “deeply disturbed and troubled by these accusations,” adding “These alleged crimes have no place in our community or anywhere else, and we extend our sympathies to the victim.”

Officials said the Hopkinton Police Department “continues to cooperate fully with the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.“

