HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Friday that a Middlesex Jury has convicted former Hopkinton Deputy Chief of Police, John “Jay” Porter, of three charges of Rape of a Child. The assault on the student occurred while he was assigned as a school resource officer in the Town of Hopkinton school system.

The incidents occurred during 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15-year-old student. During that time Porter assaulted the victim on multiple occasions off school property.

“The defendant in this case abused his position of power to take advantage of and manipulate a child to gain her trust before sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan.

This investigation was conducted by the District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police. The prosecutor assigned was Assistant District Attorney Maren Schrader and Victim Witness Advocate was Meaghan McCarthy.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for June 18.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)