HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The former deputy police chief of Hopkinton has been indicted on several child rape charges related to his time as a school resource officer, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, the DA’s office announced that John “Jay” Porter, 54, had been indicted by a grand jury on three charges of Rape of a Child “in connection with allegedly assaulting a student while he was assigned as a school resource officer in the Town of Hopkinton school system.”

“The incidents allegedly occurred during 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15 year old student,” the DA’s office stated. “During that time the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions off school property.”

According to the district attorney, as of Friday, April 28, Porter was no longer a part of the Hopkinton Police Department.

An arraignment for the former deputy police chief has not yet been scheduled.

