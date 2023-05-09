HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Hopkinton deputy police chief who was indicted last week on several child rape charges related to his time as a school resource officer is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

On May 1, grand jury had indicted John “Jay” Porter, 54, on three charges of Rape of a Child “in connection with allegedly assaulting a student while he was assigned as a school resource officer in the Town of Hopkinton school system,” according to a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

“The incidents allegedly occurred during 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15 year old student,” the DA’s office stated. “During that time the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions off school property.”

The DA’s office noted that as of Friday, April 28, Porter was no longer a part of the Hopkinton Police Department, where he had worked since 1992. Porter is also off the field, stepping away from his role as head coach of Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School’s girls soccer team, a school official said.

While the incidents happened in 2004 and 2005, officials said they were recently investigated by the state police and the Middlesex DA’s office.

According to the police department, Porter had been on paid administrative leave since August 2022, pending outcome of this investigation.

Police Chief Joseph Bennett and Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo issued a joint statement last week.

“Porter is no longer employed by the Hopkinton Police Department. On Friday, Porter notified the town that he is seeking to retire, and the town accepted his immediate separation from employment,” officials said.

Bennett and Khumalo said they were “deeply disturbed and troubled by these accusations,” adding “These alleged crimes have no place in our community or anywhere else, and we extend our sympathies to the victim.”

Officials said the Hopkinton Police Department “continues to cooperate fully with the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.“

