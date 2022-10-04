LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former insurance adjuster has been indicted, accused of stealing the identities of victims in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018.

The series of explosions, which were later determined to be caused by overpressurized pipelines in the area, left more than 130 properties damaged, two dozen people injured and one teenager dead. The explosions forced 2,000 families into temporary housing.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office said the former insurance adjuster, a Mississippi woman, who worked on behalf of Columbia Gas stole more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims by submitting false claims to get pre-paid debit cards to help victims that she then kept for herself.

