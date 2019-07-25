Former investment adviser pleads guilty to exploiting client

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former investment adviser in New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to stealing $345,000 from an elderly client.

Sixty-six-year-old James Knee, of Bow, recently pleaded guilty to financial exploitation, perjury and witness tampering charges. The attorney general’s office said Knee accepted checks from his client but didn’t re-invest them. Instead, he deposited them into personal accounts and used the money to pay his expenses, including money sent to a Florida woman whom he had met online.

The attorney general’s office said Knee falsely testified in 2016 before the New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation that the funds from his client were gifts. It said he sent notes to his client that the state could bring charges and instructed the client to say he hadn’t been deceived.

Knee’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)