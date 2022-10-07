CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former juvenile parole officer in New Hampshire has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and trying to send an explicit image to a child.

Jason Ellis pleaded guilty in June. Prosecutors agreed in a plea agreement to drop a third charge of distributing child pornography.

Ellis was fired from his job as a juvenile parole officer earlier in the year after he was arrested.

An affidavit said Ellis sent online messages in 2020 and 2021 to undercover investigators posing as a 13-year-old girl and her father. Detectives uncovered more than 100 images of child sex abuse material on his phone, WMUR-TV reported.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)