BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Keolis employee is facing federal charges in connection with a scheme to defraud the company of over $8 million meant for MBTA Commuter rail repairs, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

John P. Pigsley, 58, was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, six counts of tax evasion, one count of filing a false tax return and four counts of structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements.

Pigsley was arrested Wednesday morning and is set to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m. will appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.

Also charged was 69-year-old John Rafferty of Hale’s Location, N.H., who agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“There is perhaps no single state agency that impacts the daily lives of the millions of people who live and work in the greater Boston area more than the MBTA,” Rollins said in a statement. “Over the last few years, T ridership has had to endure its fair share of both acute and chronic issues. Today, unfortunately, we add fraud to that list.”

“It is my hope that this prosecution holds these alleged criminals accountable,” she added.

According to the charging documents, Keolis has operated the MBTA commuter rail system since 2014 under an annual contract of $291–$349 million.

Between 2014 and November 2021, Pigsley was employed as Keolis’ Assistant Chief Engineer of Facilities and was responsible for the maintenance of MBTA Commuter Rail facilities and their engineering operations. Pigsley also operated a separate construction company called Pigman Group.

At that time, Rafferty was the general manager of LJ Electric, Inc., an electrical supply vendor to which Keolis paid over $17 million between 2014 through 2021.

Between July 2014 and November 2021, Pigsley and Rafferty allegedly defrauded Keolis of over $4 million through a false LJ Electric invoicing scheme.

Prosecutors say Rafferty purchased vehicles, construction equipment, construction supplies and other items for Pigsley, Pigman Group and others, and Pigsley directed Rafferty to recover the cost of these items by submitting false and fraudulent LJ Electric invoices to Keolis. The fraudulent LJ Electric invoices included a percentage profit that Rafferty allegedly kept for himself.

In addition to the false invoicing scheme, Pigsley allegedly directed Keolis to purchase copper wire which he then stole and sold to scrap metal businesses, keeping the cash proceeds for himself. To conceal the theft, prosecutors say Pigsley personally picked up the copper wire orders from vendors or had the orders delivered to his Beverly home. Pigsley allegedly then personally transported the wire to scrap yards, where he traded it for a total of $4.5 million in cash. .

It is further alleged that Pigsley defrauded the IRS by failing to withhold and pay federal income taxes on income he received from the invoicing scheme and scrapping. Pigsley also allegedly filed a false tax return for the tax year 2016 and structured some of the $1.9 million in bank deposits he made between 2024 and 2021 to evade currency transaction reporting requirements.

