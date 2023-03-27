LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The former chief of staff to the Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña appeared back in court Monday on child pornography charges.

Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 48, pleaded not guilty during his Feb. 7 arraignment in Lawrence District Court. He was arrested the evening of Feb. 6 after state troopers executed a court-authorized search warrant on electronic devices in his home.

Police say the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit began its investigation in December after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged images of child pornography uploaded from an IP address connected to Martes-Rosario’s house.

After obtaining a search warrant from Salem District Court, troopers went to Martes-Rosario’s house and conducted a forensic examination of electronic devices, according to police.

Troopers allegedly located dozens of images of child pornography on the Martes-Rosario’s iPad.

Mayor DePeña’s office released a statement last month saying Martes-Rosario has been dismissed from his position with the city.

DePeña is due back in court in May.

