LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Lawrence police captain was arrested and faces federal charges.

Michael Mangan is accused of assaulting a man in custody and allegedly tried to cover it up by lying on a police report.

Photos of the attack were released and made public in a civil lawsuit in 2023.

The suit claimed Mangan pushed the man’s dead into a metal door and onto the concrete floor.

In a police report obtained by 7NEWS in 2023, Mangan said the victim tried to grab his face and he reacted.

7NEWS has reached out to the Lawrence police department for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)