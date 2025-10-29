LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Lawrence police captain was arrested and is facing federal charges stemming from an incident inside the booking area of the police department in 2023.

An attorney for the alleged victim released still images that he says show former officer Michael Mangan clothes-lining the 29-year-old, who was taken into custody over a noise complaint. The attorney said his client hit his head on the metal door and on the concrete floor when he hit the ground.

Mangan is also accused of trying to cover up the incident by lying on a police report.

On Wednesday, Mangan pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

At the time of the arrest, Mangan filed a police report saying the man tried to grab his face, but the man’s attorneys and federal prosecutors argue the video tells a different story.

The man filed a civil lawsuit against Mangan, which is now on hold.

Mangan is free on bail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on December 17.

