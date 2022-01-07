BOSTON (WHDH) - A former dispatcher for the Lincoln Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to child pornography charges.

Spencer Hughes, 33, of Randolph, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for May 5.

During a search of Hughes’ home in October 2020, investigators recovered multiple electronic devices and external hard drives and found more than 2,200 images and approximately 68 videos of child pornography.

Prior to the search, Hughes was employed by the Town of Lincoln Police Department as a dispatcher.

