LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A former athletic trainer at Lowell High School is accused of sexually assaulting young athletes during his time with the district, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Damon Amato, 32, of Northborough was arraigned last week on three counts of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of fourteen in connection with allegedly inappropriately touching two juvenile female athletes while he was working at the high school, Ryan said.

A scheduling conference is set to take place on February 17.

No further details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.



