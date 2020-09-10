Former Lynn pastor found guilty of child abuse, archdiocese says

A former pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Lynn was found guilty of child abuse following an investigation, the Archdiocese of Boston announced on Thursday.

Rev. James Gaudreau was sentenced to live a life of Prayer and Penance and cannot exercise any public ministry or be allowed to celebrate public Mass, the Archdiocese said. This after investigating an allegation from 2006.

“Having been found guilty he is forbidden from all public ministry and from otherwise presenting himself as a priest. He is expected to dedicate his life to praying for victims and repenting of his past offenses,” the Archdiocese said.

Gaudreau was placed on administrative leave in September of 2012 for an allegation that happened in 2006 with a minor, according to the Archdiocese. Gaudreau’s sentence was confirmed by the Vatican.

The Archdiocese is offering counseling and other services to survivors, their families and parishes impacted by clergy sexual abuse.

