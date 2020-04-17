Former Maine collegiate athlete home after medically-induced coma caused by coronavirus

LEWISTON, Maine (WHDH) — A former star athlete at Bates College in Maine who tested positive for coronavirus is now home after being in a medically-induced coma because of the virus.

Jack Allard, 25, was in great health before contracting the virus that left him in a medically-induced coma.

His lacrosse teammates and coach were pulling for him when he was taken to the hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March.

Allard’s family has fought through delays to get him access to an experimental drug that he was treated with at the UPenn Medical Center.

His family now says that the start athlete is home and has made a full recovery.

